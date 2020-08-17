URBANA — William Neil “Bill” Thompson, 99, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Clark-Lindsey Village after a brief illness.
Bill and his wife, Gerry, were longtime residents of Champaign and resided at Clark-Lindsey Village since 2003.
He was born Dec. 6, 1920, in Atlanta, Ill., the son of Ray Eugene Thompson and Ida Crihfield Thompson. Following his education in the one-room Hazel Dell School and Atlanta Community High School, Mr. Thompson attended the University of Illinois, receiving his B.S. degree in agriculture with Bronze Tablet honors in 1941 and the M.S. degree in agricultural economics in 1942. He entered the military service in 1942 and rose from the rank of private to captain while serving in the Army Transportation Corps.
Upon discharge from the Army, Mr. Thompson rejoined the University of Illinois as a teaching and research associate. He received his Ph.D. in 1952. He joined the Tennessee Valley Authority in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1954-1955 as an agriculturist and returned to the University of Illinois for the rest of his career. He attained the rank of professor in 1959.
In 1964, he began a two-year assignment as the leader of a UI team to assist in developing an agricultural university in Sierra Leone, West Africa. Assignments followed in India, Thailand, Nepal, Pakistan and Lesotho. Bill was the director of the International Soybean Program (INTSOY) from 1973 to 1981 and associate dean of the college and director of international agriculture from 1978 until his retirement in 1984.
He is survived by a son, William R. (Cheryl) Thompson of Champaign and Ft. Myers Beach, Fla., and a daughter, Julia A. (Gerald) Ashbeck, of Flat Rock, N.C.
A son, John D. Thompson, died on March 1, 1998; his wife, Linda M. Thompson, survives in Wausau, Wis.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher (Iwalani) Han of Colorado Springs, Colo., Gregory J. (Holly) Han of Houston, Texas, Heather L. (Mark) Koenig of Eureka, Mo., Brent W. Thompson of Champaign, Jennifer (Shane) Newman of Woodbury, Minn., and Jeffrey (Amy) Thompson of East Bethel, Minn. Thirteen great-grand-children and one great-great-grandchild survive as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Geraldine Alice Pech Thompson, in 2017; brothers, Samuel C. Thompson, Ray E. Thompson Jr. and Robert J. Thompson; and a sister, Mary Alice Mason.
Bill was a quiet man who was comfortable with silence. Always a gentleman, he embodied dignity. Bill and Gerry had many friends and enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing bridge and traveling the world.
Bill received many honors and awards. He received the Bronze Tablet (upper 3 percent of class) as an undergraduate student. He received the Outstanding Ph.D. Thesis Award of the American Agricultural Economics Association in 1953 and the University of Illinois College of Agriculture Outstanding Service Award in 1959.
He was a member of Alpha Zeta, Gamma Sigma Delta and Sigma Xi, the University Club, the University of Illinois Foundation and the Kiwanis Club. He was a life member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made to the Thompson Library Fund, Clark-Lindsey Village, 101 W. Windsor Road, Urbana, IL 61802, the Alzheimer’s Association or to the charity of your choice.
Private services were held at Mount Hope Mausoleum. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, assisted with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).