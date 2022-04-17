William Tiberend Apr 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email William Tiberend Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — William D. (Bill) Tiberend passed away Jan. 15, 2022, at home.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 23, at the Urbana Country Club from 2 to 4 p.m. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos