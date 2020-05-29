CHAMPAIGN — William D. Tiffin, 93, of Champaign died at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Tiffin was born on Dec. 1, 1926, in Walshville, the son of Gail and Clara Osburn Tiffin. He married Helen Simon on Feb. 28, 1954, in Bement; she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Thomas (Jan) Tiffin of Jacksonville; three daughters, Debra (Marty) Huber of Champaign, Donna (Gary) Taylor of Bermuda and Cara (James) Johnson of Arnold, Md.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Charlotte Leach of Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl Binch.
Mr. Tiffin was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was a pressor operator for National Distillers.
Mr. Tiffin was a member of First Christian Church, Bement, and American Legion.
