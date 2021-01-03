CHAMPAIGN — William M. Walker (“Billy Morgan”) passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Bill was born on Sept. 17, 1928, in Savannah, Tenn. He was adopted shortly after birth by Guy and Grace Walker. He graduated from Central High School in Savannah and continued his education at Florence State University (now North Alabama), studying biology. During his senior year, he met his future wife of almost 69 years, Betty Weems, while she worked serving desserts in the dorm cafeteria.
After graduating and a short stint in dental school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served in the Korean War as a navigator in a B-26. After returning from Korea, he married Betty on Dec. 18, 1951. Bill was honorably discharged from the Air Force in December 1954.
He attended graduate school, studying agriculture and statistics, earning his M.S. from the University of Tennessee and his Ph.D. from Iowa State University. He spent most of his career as a professor in the Agriculture Department at the University of Illinois. Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church of Champaign.
Bill’s favorite pastimes were playing basketball, investing and following the stock market, and spending time with his family and friends — especially if ice cream was involved. His selfless attitude and actions were admired by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; four children and their spouses, Tess and Bill Miller, Ed Walker, Keith and Sharon Walker and Mark and Beth Walker; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Alicia Miller, Nicholas Miller, Rachel and Darren Poe, Rebecca Miller, Matt and Jacquelyn Walker, Mitchell Walker, Reed Walker, Luke Walker, Ben Walker and Sarah Walker; and six great-grandchildren, Jordan Miller, Jayden Lawrence, Adelai Miller, Irelyn Miller, Brooklyn Walker and Kennedy Walker.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, William Bruce Walker, and grandson, Justin Miller. Bill will be missed by all his friends and family.
A memorial will be held later in the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.