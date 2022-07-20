FARMER CITY — William Michael “Mike” Wallace, 73, of Farmer City passed away Monday (July 18, 2022) at Kindred Hospital, Peoria.
He was born Dec. 16, 1948, in Urbana, the son of Hap and Lillian (Kirby) Wallace. William married Judy Rich on July 31, 1966, in Palmyra, Mo.
Mourning his passing are his wife, Judy; a daughter, Megan (husband Bob) Mitchell; four grandchildren, Matthew Sroczynski, David (wife Kellsie) Sroczynski, Michael Mitchell and Kate Mitchell; three brothers, Don (wife Brenda) Wallace, Greg Wallace and Mark (wife Judy) Wallace; two sisters, LeeAnn (husband Harold) Brown and Barb (husband Doug) Ellis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Pam and Christine; and a grandson, Jonathan.
Mike graduated from Bellflower High School in 1967.
He was a lifelong farmer since the age of 8. Mike farmed in DeKalb County and McLean County. He was a member and supporter of the FFA for many years.
Almost every day, Mike worked on tractors. He loved antique tractor pulling. He pulled with a John Deere A and a Minneapolis Moline tractor. Mike also enjoyed playing baseball and softball in Rollo.
He loved traveling with his family and friends to vacations at Big Portage Lake and Lake Mills in Wisconsin. Mike especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting activities.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A visitation for Mike will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of memorial services at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Farmer City United Methodist Church, Farmer City.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Illinois FFA or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at mottandhenning.com.