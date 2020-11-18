CHAMPAIGN — William “Pop” David Warren Sr., 83, of Champaign passed away at 4 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at Danville VA Medical Center.
A private family funeral will be held at Renner-Wikoff Chapel followed by a graveside service with military rites at Danville National Cemetery.
William was born in Champaign on Aug. 29, 1937, to parents Grover and Clara Belle (Dyson) Warren. They preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death were his brother, Grover Warren Jr., and sister, Marian Shepherd.
On June 10, 1956, William married Joan Jarvis in Champaign; she passed away on Sept. 6, 2012, after 56 years of marriage.
He is survived by his children, William (Michelle) Warren Jr. of Champaign and Johnny (Michelle) Warren of St. Joseph; two sisters, Doreen Spencer and Martha Ashby, both of Champaign; five grandchildren, Krista (Bobby) Berger, Kaitlyn Bauer, Amber (Joshua) Hall, Harlee (Tyler) Knapp and Jacob Lambright; and eight great-grandchildren, Daisy, Lilly, Cassidy, Caydin, Karson, Kaden, Kacen and Stella.
William graduated from Champaign High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1958 with the rank of metal smith petty officer 3rd class (ME3).
After returning home, he worked for Urbana Pure Dairy, JM Jones and the Salvation Army, retiring after 25 years as a corporal sergeant major.
He was a member of the Salvation Army, co-founder of Candlestick Lane and an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Fighting Illini and Green Bay Packers fan.
Memorial contributions may be made in William’s honor to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.