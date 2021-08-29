URBANA — William “Bill” J. Welbes, 69, of Urbana died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana after a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 29, 1951, in Chicago to William F. Welbes and Mary Price Welbes. He was raised in Indiana, developed his lifelong love of playing baseball and graduated from Gavit High School in Hammond, Ind. He attended Missouri Valley College on a baseball scholarship, was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and graduated with a BA in Business Administration in 1973.
Bill enjoyed a rewarding career in the hospitality industry, including both sales and management. He co-owned Urbana establishments including Main Street Eatery, Shamrock Tavern and BC’s Bar and Grill.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Urbana Business Association and a past president of both the Urbana Lions Club and Urbana High School Baseball Boosters. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing on basketball, softball, bowling and golf leagues.
In 1999, he married Beth Chamberlain Welbes, and they joyfully welcomed their son, Jacob, in 2001. Bill then found his true calling in life: to be an amazing dad.
They shared a special and everlasting bond. Bill showed and expressed his love with Jake daily, even after he left home for college. Both loved Illini sports and Chicago sports teams, with a special passion for the White Sox.
Bill was a devoted coach, volunteer and supporter of Jake’s baseball teams over the years, and made a difference in the lives of so many youth whom he loudly cheered for, hugged and supported both on and off the field.
Bill lived life with his special brand of gusto. You always knew when Bill was in the room with his jovial voice and laugh and often a friendly arm around your shoulder or hearty pat on the back. Faith, family and friends brought such joy to his life.
Bill was welcomed to Heaven by his father, William F. Welbes, and will be forever remembered by his wife, Beth; son, Jacob; mother, Mary Welbes; sister, Marge (Bill) Bellis; brother, Bob (Sherry) Welbes; brother-in-law, Frank Chamberlain; sister-in-law, Ellen (Charlie) Chamberlain Warmbrunn; nephews, Scott Bellis, Matthew Call, Samuel Call and Matthew Welbes; great-niece, Lizzie; and his four-legged “baby girl,” Emma, in addition to a wide circle of friends.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. Masks are recommended at this time. After pandemic restrictions are lifted, we will gather to celebrate his life and memories on a future date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.