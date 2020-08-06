DANVILLE — William “Bill” White, 72, passed away Sunday (Aug. 2, 2020) at 5:41 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with his family by his side.
He was a rainbow baby born Nov. 29, 1947, to James and Susan (Hashman) White. Bill met the love of his life, Deea I. White, while working at Continental Filling. He would often send love notes down the assembly line to her. They married in Danville on May 24, 1968.
Bill loved to take Deea square dancing with the Hooten Owls and Frontier Twirlers on Saturday nights. Bill liked to go camping and fishing, and he loved country music and westerns, but most of all, he liked talking on the phone. Bill loved to laugh and tell stories. He often told the story of the “Brownie Box” and his Kelly Chip truck route. He loved to have friends and family gather at his house for dinners and just to drink coffee. He retired from Lebanon Chemical after 25 years of service.
In 1971, Bill started the annual family tradition, the Wiener Roast. It was nothing for 300 people to show up at his house. The tradition still continues down by the river.
Bill enjoyed going to breakfast at Cahills and visiting with longtime friends John and Norma Miller and Dave Vecellio. Bill also loved to talk about the old days when he and Linda would run away and take Kool-Aid and crackers with them to eat in the tunnel. Bill loved his family and friends. He was a soft-hearted teddy bear that would do anything for anyone. Bill was so proud of his grandson Allen for making the honor roll at school and how he was the miracle baby being born two months early and weighing in at 3 ounds, 8 ounces. He passed his love of music down to Allen and the love of Johnny Cash, as well as the oldies. He was a very proud grandpa of all his grandkids.
Bill is survived by his sons, Dwayne Warner and Doyle (Wendy) and David (Amanda Sweet pea) White; grandchildren, Jamie (Mike), Jeremy (Jackie), Jennifer (Joe), James (Becky), Timmy (Daniell), Brittany (Brandon), Dusten, Ashley and Allen; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Carol), George and Albert White; sister, Linda White; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill had a special bond with his niece, Angel, who he always said was the daughter he never had.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 46 years, Deea; granddaughter, Tabitha; brothers, Henry, Bob, Hershel, Carl and Jerry White; and sisters, Mary Peterson and Nancy Hardy.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, by the river, where he grew up and where the family tradition continues, at 137 S. Logan, Danville, IL 61832. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. Officiating will be Pastor Joe Humrichous. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the river.
Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to the Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please join Bill’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.