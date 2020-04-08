RANTOUL — William Richard “Bill” Williams, 70, of Rantoul passed away at 5:09 p.m. Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bill was born on Aug. 13, 1949, in Champaign, a son of Herbert Jackson Williams Sr. and Myrtle Louise (Keeler) Williams. Survivors include a son, Chad Williams of Paxton; a daughter, Jamie Whisler of Collinsville; and two sisters, Glenda Hall of Mahomet and Nina Hall of Dixon Springs.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers and another brother, Herbert Jr.
Bill served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked as a truck driver and laborer. He enjoyed working with his hands and bowling.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.