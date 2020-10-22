CHAMPAIGN — William Wingler Sr. passed away Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) with his family by his side.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1935, the son of Chester and Alma (Davidson) Wingler.
He is survived by his sons, Bill Jr. (Diann), Dave, Larry and son-in-law Ed Sapp; daughters, Cheryl Smith and Jean Wingler; as well as many loving grand and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia, and daughter, Patty Ann Sapp.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana.
Memorial donations can be made to Carle Hospice (carle.org/give/donate) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org/). Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.