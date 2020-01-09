RANTOUL — William “Bill” Wood, 70, of Rantoul passed away peacefully at home Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020).
He was born March 14, 1949, in Fairbury, to Jack and Harriet (Heins) Wood. He married Anne Radcliffe on Nov. 29, 1987, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Joe Wood of Rantoul, Mike Wood of Denver and Tom Wood of Denver; four siblings, Peggy (Tim) Hart of Mokena, Kathy (Rick) Binet of South Carolina, Tom (Abby) Wood of Salem, S.C., and Rita (Steve) Hippler of Peoria; and numerous neices and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill attended the University of Illinois and was a member of Theta Xi fraternity. He owned and operated Wood’s Painting and Decorating for many years. He was an avid golfer and Illini fan. He was a local supporter of both youth and adult recreational sport teams.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the Kidd Foundation or the American Lutheran Church Preschool.