DANVILLE — William Earl Wynn, 82, peacefully entered into eternal rest at 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
He was born April 25, 1938, in Milan, Tenn., to Fona Wynn and Willie Byrd. William attended the Champaign school district. His working career lead him to the city of Danville, where he worked for the street department for 35 years before he retired.
William was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing faithfully with his friends.
On Dec. 26, 1987, he married Ola Crosby, who was dedicated to his well-being.
He leaves to cherish his memories with his wife, Ola Wynn; daughters, Gayle Watson, Lydia Wynn, Claudia Lillard and Willetta Hutcherson, all of Danville, and Dana Smith of Champaign; sons, James Wynn of St. Paul, Minn., Fona Wynn of Danville, Anthony Crosby of Bowling Green, Ky., and Dante Foster of Champaign; and 15 grandchildren, along with a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St. Due to COVID-19 regulations, all family members and friends who plan to attend are required to practice extreme precaution by wearing protective masks and practicing social distancing. Please be considerate of others, as only 50 people will be allowed inside during the visitation and service.