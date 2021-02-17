DANVILLE — Mrs. Willie B. Lillard, 89, entered into eternal rest Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021) at 3:50 p.m. at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
She was born on May 22, 1931, to the late Joe and Willie Turner, in Evergreen, Ala. Mrs. Lillard’s love for the Lord started early in life as a child. She attended Antioch Baptist Church in Evergreen, where she was active in Sunday school and the choir.
Mrs. Lillard received her educational training in the Conecuh County Training School System.
In October 1950, she married Moses Nolan Jr. and relocated to Danville in 1952. Four children were born to this union, Juanita Nesbitt, Wandra Nolan, Leonard Nolan and Christopher Nolan. They divorced in April 1963.
She later married Morris K. Lillard on Oct. 9, 1971. Mrs. Lillard was a faithful member of Carter Metropolitan CME Church until her health declined. She was a member of the senior choir, RA Carter Club and Stewardness Board.
Mrs. Lillard worked alongside her husband, owner of Vermilion Janitorial Service, from 1971 until retirement in 1986. Mrs. Lillard enjoyed cooking, baking, interior decorating, sewing, reading, thrift shopping, music and traveling. She and her husband would vacation yearly, taking road trips and guided bus tours throughout the United States. Most of all, she enjoyed traveling to see her family and friends.
Mrs. Lillard was a strong Christian warrior who had a kind and giving heart.
Mrs. Lillard leaves to cherish her loving memory her three children, Juanita Nesbitt of Champaign and Leonard (Leatha) Nolan and Christopher (Mildred) Nolan, both of Houston; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; five sisters, Ruby Turner of Uniondale, N.Y., Maggie Watson of Evergreen, Bernice Johnson of Danville and Jane Johnson-Rodgers and Joanne Rodgers, both of Evergreen; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Lillard was preceded in death by her husband, Morris K. Lillard; one sister, Eleanor Turner; three brothers, Robert, James and Joe L. Turner; one special aunt, Alberta Turner; and one daughter, Wandra Nolan.
A private homegoing celebration will commence at noon Friday, Feb. 19, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Eulogist will be Pastor Cedric Nesbitt. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow after at Danville National Cemetery. Due to CDC regulations, attendance restrictions will be enforced.
