CHAMPAIGN — Willie Mae Hines, 91, of Champaign passed away on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Born in Edwards, Miss., to Houston Harvey Sr. and Mary Harvey, she was the middle of three children: Rosie Lee Williams (deceased) and Houston Harvey Jr. (deceased). Willie Mae was married to Ray F. Hines of Champaign, who passed on April 1, 2021.
Willie Mae is survived by her children, Darrell Hines and Frances Dumas-Hines of Evansville, Ind., Kevin Hines, Keith Hines and Tonja Douglas, all of Champaign, Jocelyn Hines-Williams and Derrick Williams of Broadlands, Va., and Tory Hines of Rantoul.
Services will commence at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Bethel AME Church, 401 E. Park St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at noon. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Urbana, is handling arrangements.