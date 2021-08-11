RANTOUL — Willie Lee Turner, 61, of Rantoul passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1601 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with services following at noon. Officiant will be Pastor Lekieve C. Johnson. Final interment will be in Maplewood Memorial Gardens, Rantoul.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.