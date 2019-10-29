HOOPESTON — Willis Leeotto Bird, 96, of Hoopeston passed away at 11:12 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
He was born Feb. 27, 1923, in rural Hoopeston, the son of Ralph and Lottie (Lloyd) Bird. He married Annabelle Lingley on Feb. 4, 1945, at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston. She survives.
He is also survived by two daughters, Cathy (David) Hagon of Gibson City and Connie (John) Mortonson of Green Bay, Wis.; one son, Jerry Bird of Fairmount; six grandchildren, Greg Bird, Joel Bird, Michael Mortonson, Andrew Mortonson, Justin Hagon and Jennifer Hagon; two great-grandchildren, Elise and Ian Mortonson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Karen; one son, Gary; one brother, Francis Bird; and one grandson, Jeremy Bird.
Willis was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Hoopeston First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, where he had served as an elder, trustee and board chairman. He was also a past member of the East Lynn school board, past president of the Vermilion County Farm Bureau and past Ward 4 alderman in Hoopeston.
Willis was a member of the Hoopeston Masonic Star Lodge 709, where he was a 32nd-degree Mason.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with a Masonic service beginning at 6:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 502 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with the Rev. Tom Cici officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 502 E. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.