URBANA — Wilma Evans Birkeland, 100, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020).
She will be entombed at Mount Hope Mausoleum, Urbana.
Wilma was born May 25, 1920, in Hutchinson, Kan., the daughter of Richard L. and Flora (Dixon) Evans. She married Charles John Birkeland, and he preceded her in death Nov. 28, 2005.
She is survived by a son, Charles Birkeland of Waipahu, Hawaii; daughter, Janis Birkeland of Coimdai, Australia; son, John Birkeland (wife Eileen) of Richmond, Calif.; grandchildren, Ema Corro, Ivan Corro, Andrew Birkeland (wife Suzy), Eric Birkeland, Gailyn Young (husband Brian) and Mathew Birkeland; and great-grandchildren, Violet Birkeland and Evan Birkeland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard L. Evans, Flora Dixon and Nellie Dixon; husband; brother, Richard; and sister, Grace.
Wilma was a graduate of Partridge High School, Partridge, Kan., and Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kan. She grew up on a farm near Hutchinson. She was senior class president and valedictorian of her high school. While earning her college degree at Kansas State University, she met Charles J. Birkeland. They were married in 1942.
Besides traveling and golf, their favorite activity was ballroom dancing. They had a big dance band at their 50th anniversary.
Wilma was active in many organizations. She was Janis’ 4-H group leader and organized a Cub Scout troop for her older son. Charles and Wilma were married for 63 years before Charles passed away. She studied French at the University of Illinois and traveled to France with her lady friends to use their French language.
Wilma has lived at Clark-Lindsey Village for the most recent 28 years. She investigated the genealogy of the Dixon, Evans, Birkeland and related families and printed the information in a 222-page hardcover book.
