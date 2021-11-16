Rantoul — Wilma M. Busboom, 88, of Rantoul, formerly of Gifford, died at 11:29 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 13, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 108 E. Church St., Gifford, with Pastor Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the church and Thursday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. also at the church.
Wilma was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Litchfield, the daughter of Leroy and Faye Angle Overholt. She married Jesse Trump; he preceded her in death Oct. 2, 1960. She married Robert Heye Busboom on Aug. 2, 1964, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Urbana. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 2013.
She is survived by one son, Richard Busboom of Hoffman Estates; two daughters, Donna (Dennis) Goldenstein of Gifford and Carol Busboom of Gifford; three grandchildren, Sarah Brown, Devin (Leann) Goldenstein and Trinity Busboom; two great-grandchildren, Gage and Barrett Goldenstein; two brothers, Russell (Barbara) Overholt of Thomasboro and David (Loretta) Overholt of Thomasboro; and two sisters, Saundra Machnowski of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Pam (Ray) Lawrence of Monticello.
Wilma graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1951. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, where she served as director of the junior and senior choirs, was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Altar Guild and arranged flowers for the altar. She and Robert created Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas displays for the front of the church. She was a member of the Champaign County Home Extension and Beta Sigma Phi women’s sorority.
She enjoyed crafts and singing.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hooves of Hope. Please share memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.