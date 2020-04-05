CHAMPAIGN — Wilma Cox, 84, of Champaign died at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Wilma was born June 2, 1935, in Iola, a daughter of Emory and Ollie (Simmons) Cox.
She is preceded in death by her three siblings.
Wilma worked locally as a bookkeeper at Montgomery Ward department store and as an optometrist at both Jones and Feoko Optical. She graduated from Champaign High School in 1953.
