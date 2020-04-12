CHAMPAIGN — Wilma Cox, 84, of Champaign died at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There was a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Wilma was born on June 2, 1935, in Iola, a daughter of Emery and Ollie (Simmons) Cox. She is preceded in death by four silbings.
Wilma graduated from Champaign High School in 1953. She worked locally as a bookkeeper at Montgomery Ward and 20/20 Optical as an optician. She later retired from customer service support at Seoco Optical.
Wilma leaves behind her companion of 57 years, Betty Jo Bayliss; nephew, Gary Ricketts; and the Cox and Stigall family members.
