GIBSON CITY — Wilma Jean Freehill, 92, of Gibson City, formerly of Strawn, peacefully passed away at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 30, 2020) at The Villas of Hollybrook with her family at her side.
A public visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. A mask is required. A private Mass and burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Activity Fund for Gibson City's The Villas of Hollybrook.
Wilma was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Forrest, a daughter of Lewis and Amy Hazelton Metz. She married Joseph A. Freehill on Jan. 8, 1949, in Strawn. He preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2007.
Wilma is survived by her children, Jerry (Sandy) Freehill, Terri (Stanley) Davis, Judy (Delbert) Tjarks and Todd (Missy) Freehill; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Metz and Donald Metz; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Metz.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Douglas and Dennis; two grandchildren; a brother; and her furbaby, Maggie.
Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at rosenbauumfh.com.