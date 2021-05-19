SAVOY — Wilma L. Gott, 83, of Savoy, formerly of Sandoval, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Monday (May 17, 2021) at her daughter's home.
Wilma was born March 11, 1938, at Webb City, Okla., the daughter of Dolf and Edith (Creps) Green. She married Richard Bain then later married Tom Gott. Both preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Randy) Sebastian of Wichita, Kan., Carol (Allen) Rinehart of Homer and Rick (Beth) Bain of Vail, Ariz.; grandchildren, Heather (Dennis) Coventon, Adan Sebastian, Annie Sebastian, Aaron (Jessica) Karch, Callie (Kody) Haas and Derek Bain; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Roman, Maddox and Brady; stepdaughter, Sue Hohman of Carlye; and stepson, Lenny Finkbone of Centralia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Bryce Bain.
Wilma was a nurse and spent most of her career at Centralia Hospital, Salem Township Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital, Breese. She earned a BSN from McKendree University.
She enjoyed being outside in the sunshine, gardening, her flowers, reading and airplanes. Wilma loved a very broad range of music and her cats and dogs, especially Rosie Bell. Wilma loved her many friends at Holly Brook in Savoy, especially Dorsy Ostendorf.
Tom and Wilma liked cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues and traveling to Hawaii three times.
Memorials may be made to Nino's Bendicion for home construction in Guatemala.
Services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.