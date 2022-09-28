MONTICELLO — Wilma G. Grant, 95, of Monticello passed away at 10:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Wilma was born Dec. 27, 1926, in Piatt County, the daughter of Andrew and Sylvia (Fitzwater) Robinson. She married Frank Dean Grant on July 2, 1946, in Piatt County. He passed away on Jan. 1, 2016.
Wilma is survived by two daughters, Donna (Don) Franklin and Dee (Rodney) Robinson, both of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers, Dale and Linden Robinson.
Wilma was a farm wife, a lifetime member of the Kirby Auxiliary and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Kirby Medical Auxiliary or the Monticello Calvary Baptist Church Wednesday Night Community Meals.
Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.