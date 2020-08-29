URBANA — URBANA — Wilma M. Hardin, 90, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born in Aledo on Nov. 20, 1929, the youngest child of Amos and Fay (Gonterman) Martin. She married Wayne Hardin at Funk’s Grove Church, McLean, on Dec. 1, 1956. He passed away on Jan. 2, 2019. She was also predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Beryl Bieber and Hilda Price. She is survived by children Molly Fay, Maggie, Phillip and John; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Wilma graduated from Bloomington High School and Illinois State Normal University. She taught math and physical education for a number of years before marrying and raising a family, and later worked at the University of Illinois, becoming a fervent Illini fan. Her encouragement in all matters recreational and sporting were a boon to her children and grandchildren.
She was one of the first woman referees in IHSA girls' high school basketball. She swam, biked, boated, camped, ice-skated and played tennis, basketball, softball and baseball with us. We challenged her to many games of Rack-O, Sorry, Flinch, Uno and gin rummy. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, traveling and spending time in nature watching birds and wildlife — and she lived to see the Cubs win the World Series.
She was frugal and generous at the same time. We will miss her.
We thank Wilma’s caregiver, Vicki, and her sisters and brothers in the Church of Christ for the kindnesses shown during Mom and Dad’s later life. Memorials in Wilma’s name may be given to Caring for Kenya, Carl Burkeybile, 3508 E. University Ave., Urbana, IL 61802.
We will celebrate her life with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends at a future date.