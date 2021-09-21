DeLAND — Wilma Lee Edwards, 88, of Deland passed away at 8:55 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, with Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to DeLand Christian Church or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.
Wilma was born June 1, 1933, in Wayne County, the daughter of Frank and Eliza (Hallam) Harris. She married George Harvey Edwards on Nov. 17, 1957, in Monticello.
Survivors include her husband, George Harvey Edwards of DeLand; children, Leanne (Dan) McMillen of Greenwood, Ind., Gail Dawn Edwards of Lake Stevens, Wash., and Lisa (Julie Floyd) Edwards of Clinton; four grandchildren, Ryan, Shane, Mikaela and Isaac; and sister, Freda Nibling of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.
Wilma was a member of DeLand Christian Church. She was the secretary at Monticello Christian Church for 17 years and had worked at Franklin School and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
