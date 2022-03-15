ATWOOD — Wilma Mae (DeVore) Lindstrom, 92, of Atwood passed away peacefully on Saturday (March 12, 2022) surrounded by family at Arthur Home, Arthur.
Family funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, with the Rev. Don Gerkin officiating. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery, Bement.
Wilma was born on Oct. 10, 1929, in Effingham County, the daughter of Carl R. and Opal T. Fritz DeVore. On May 29, 1947, she married Gordon Woodrow Lindstrom in Springfield. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2004.
Wilma is survived by her daughters, Fran Turner of Cerro Gordo, Freda (Ron) Gustafson of Tinley Park and Linda (Brad) Kent of Champaign; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sons, Randall, Wayne and Leslie; her daughter, Deb Drake; three brothers, Raymond, Billie and Gilbert DeVore; and six sisters, Alice Beals, Florence DeVore, Helen Florido, Charlotte Shadwell, Faye Kobylarczyk and Ada Bushue.
Wilma raised her children then worked at CimTek Filtration in Bement and Master Brand in Arthur. She enjoyed reading, word searches, gardening and canning. Her passion was quilting. She made quilts for her children and grandkids. When a grandkid got married, she’d make them another one.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.