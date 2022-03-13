Wilma M. Lindstrom Mar 13, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATWOOD — Wilma M. Lindstrom, 92, of Atwood died at 3 p.m. Saturday (March 12, 2022) at the Arthur Home, Arthur. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East U.S. 36, Atwood. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos