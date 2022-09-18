Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.