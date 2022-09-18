CHAMPAIGN — Wilma Jean (Laley) McClain, 90, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13, 2022).
Wilma was born on Jan. 31, 1932, to Rudolph and Florence (Decker) Laley, in Longview.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harry McClain; parents; brothers, Carl, Joseph and twin brother Wilfred; sister, Ruth Buck; and son-in-law, Timothy Lawhead.
She is survived by her sisters, Eloise Kennedy and Betty Biggs. Also surviving her are her four children, Regina Lawhead, Tamara (Robert) Rundle, Devin McClain and Laurie (Ernest) Trent; and her grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Lawhead, Marie (Todd) Christensen, Melissa (Eric) Barber, Christa Rundle-Donald, Shannon Price, Kelsey Rundle, Venus (Thomas) Walker and Hollee Trent.
She has 10 great-grandchildren, Emily and Ethan Lawhead, Taven and Faith Christensen, Julia and Madeleine Donald, Isaiah, Liam and Elijah Price and Avery Montgomery; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Wilma worked for Bell Telephone Company prior to marrying Harry McClain on April 7, 1956, at which time she dedicated her life to her family, God and her church. She was a phenomenal cook, seamstress and gardener. She will be greatly missed.
Services and visitation will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana, IL 61801, on Friday, Sept. 23, with the visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Anthony Co. In accordance with family wishes, Wilma will be cremated after Mass, and her cremated remains will be buried in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. A luncheon will be held immediately following the Mass in the parish hall.
In remembrance of Wilma, please make donations to the American Heart Association and/or St. Patrick’s Church. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.