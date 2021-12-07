GIBSON CITY — Wilma Lorraine Olivero, 90, of Gibson City passed away at 12:48 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Gibson City Bible Church, 309 Illinois 47, Gibson City. There will be a visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. for one hour prior to the service at the church. Kirby Funeral Home, Homer, is handling the arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Wilma was born Aug. 10, 1931, in LeRoy, the daughter of William Otis Wallace Sr. and Mayme Leah Newby.
Survivors include her son, Jerry (Chris) Olivero of Evansville, Ind.; daughter, Cheryl Kay (Jeff) Bond of Gibson City; grandchildren, Jeremy Olivero, Justin Bond, Jamie (Kent) Summers and Joshua Bond; stepgrandson, Jesse Bond; great-grandchildren, Dominick Bond, Maximus Bond, Emery Summers and Kieran Summers; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Christopher Bond, AJ Bond and Sarah Bond.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Peyton Lorraine Summers; and brothers, Kenneth Wallace, William Otis Wallace Jr. (Happ) and Donald Wallace.
Wilma was a member of Bellflower Christian Church and attended Gibson City Bible Church. She enjoyed the Bellflower Opry, McLean County Opry and was a member of the Melvin Community Music Club. She was a nursing assistant at Gibson Area Hospital. Wilma loved baking wedding cakes, crocheting and ceramics. She loved babysitting at Becky’s Daycare. Wilma was an Illini basketball fan and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Memorials can be made to Gibson Area Hospital or Bellflower Community Center.