GIBSON CITY — Wilma O. Reiners, 93, of Gibson City peacefully passed away Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) with her loving children at her side.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Memorial tributes may be made to Gibson City United Methodist Church, Gibson Area Hospital or Carle Hospice.
Wilma was born Aug. 13, 1927, in Gibson City, a daughter of Walter and Mary Blanche Swearingen Jordan. She married Raymond Reiners on Sept. 14, 1947, in Gibson City. He passed away Oct. 18, 2003; they were married 56 years.
She is survived by her five children, Gary (Ruth) Reiners of Elliott, Gail (Vicki) Reiners of Gibson City, Wanda (Ron) Baird of Gibson City, Cindy (Terry) Bell of Gibson City and Greg (Rebecca) Reiners of Gibson City; 11 special grandchildren, Gretchen (David) Greenholt, Heidi (Tim Boehme) VanWinkle, Jennifer (Jeff) Foster, Michael (Tara McDonald) Reiners, Lori Clinton, Brad (Rachael) Baird, Matt (Hannah) Bell, Staci (Mark) Ward, Jenny Stahl, Adam Stahl and Andrew Reiners; and 19 precious great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
Wilma was a faithful and dedicated member of Gibson City United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, crocheting afghans for three generations and cherished family dinners and get-togethers. She was the happiest when she was spending time with her family; they brought her much happiness, and she was proud of each of them. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
