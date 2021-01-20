ROANOKE — Wilma Scherer Simpson, 93, of Livonia, Mich., formerly of Champaign and Roanoke, passed away at 2:22 a.m. Monday (Jan. 18, 2021) at Woodhaven Retirement Community, Livonia, Mich., where she was a resident.
She was born on June 3, 1927, in Roanoke, to Lee and Ida (Beer) Scherer. She met the love of her life, Robert K. “Bob” Simpson, while they were both teaching at Greenville High School. They married on June 10, 1956, in Roanoke. Bob passed away on June 30, 2019.
Surviving are one son, John Simpson; one daughter, Leigh (Steve) Schamp; three granddaughters, Jordan Kennedy Schamp, Lindsay Paige Schamp and Alexandra Leigh Simpson; and one brother, Robert Lee Scherer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Emma Scherer.
Wilma graduated from Roanoke Victory High School and furthered her education, receiving her bachelor’s degree from MacMurray College in Jacksonville. She was a kindergarten and music teacher, and after retiring, she substitute taught in Urbana for Willie T. Summerville.
Wilma not only had a love of teaching music, but enjoyed singing herself and was a performing member of the Oratorio Society at the University of Illinois. She was also a talented piano player and was still playing her piano in the last year at Woodhaven Retirement Community. She loved to entertain and would always integrate creative themes into her dinner parties. In her later years, she sold Tupperware and used her creative flair when hosting parties.
She was a member of Apostolic Christian Church in Roanoke and a past member of Apostolic Christian Church in Champaign.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodhaven Retirement Community, 29667 Wentworth St., Livonia, MI 48154. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.