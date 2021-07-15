RANTOUL — Wilma Sue Green, 85, passed away Tuesday (July 13, 2021) at home in Rantoul, with her family at her side.
Born in Greeneville, Tenn., on May 2, 1936, Sue graduated from St. James High School, Greene County, Tenn., and attended Tusculum College, Tusculum, Tenn. She was married to Emory S. Green of Aden.
Sue had a long career as a military service wife. She was also long employed by Ernie Rogers as an accountant for Safe-T-Way Insurance and Rogers Chevrolet, and software developer for Programmed Automotive Management.
Sue authored several family histories based on years of genealogy research — one of her chief pastimes. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also liked to read, crochet and sew.
She is survived by her husband, Emory; brother, Darwin Lamb and wife Freda; son Scott and wife Gwen; son Steven and wife Valerie; grandchildren, Becky and husband Joe Wilkinson, Corey Green and Joe Green; and great-grandchildren, Harrison and Emmett Wilkinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eaddie (Sentelle) Lamb; brother, Billy Lamb; and sister, Arba Della lamb, all of Greeneville.
Visitation will be at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, on Monday, July 19, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.. with funeral services immediately following. Interment will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, with private graveside services to follow.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.