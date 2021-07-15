Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.