DANVILLE — Wilma (Cronkhite) Thomas died at Hawthorne Inn, Danville, on Friday (Feb. 21, 2020). She recently celebrated her 100th birthday.
She was born Oct. 1, 1919, in Oakwood, the daughter of William Calvin and Emma Jane (Kincade) Cronkhite. She lived a short time in Farmersburg, Ind., with her parents and sisters, Waneta Steenbergern and Thelma Curry Baker (both deceased), before returning to Oakwood, where she grew up. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1937.
Thomas owned and operated her own beauty shop for several years. She later began working at ESCO Corp. in the Engineering Department, working almost 21 years before her retirement in 1982.
She and her husband, Jack, married in 1947, celebrated 72 years of marriage in November of last year. Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; a son, Richard C. Thomas; and a great-grandson, Nathan Andrew Thomas.
Surviving are two daughters, Vickie Jo Thomas of San Diego, Calif., and Carol Ann (Dale) Bornhorst of Chester, Calif.; five grandchildren, Suzanne Thomas of Harpswell, Maine, Laurette (Tom) Waters of Springfield, William (Natalie) Hankla of Houston, Texas, Heather Bornhorst (John Baldwin) of Des Moines, Wash., and Erika (Brian) Adler of Santa Barbara, Calif.; seven great-grandchildren, Alison and Olivia Waters, Scott (Briana) Haydel, Madelynn and Skyler Hankla and Madilyn and Brooke Adler; and one great-great-grandson, Landon James Waters.
Services will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., an hour before services begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery.
The family has requested donations be made to the American Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or First Presbyterian Church.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac to assist them in honoring Wilma’s life. Memories or condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.