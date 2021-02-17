OAKWOOD — Winifred Campbell, 92, of Oakwood passed away Friday (Feb. 12, 2021) at Colonial Manor, Danville.
She was born the daughter of Mildred and Elmer Zander in Danville on Dec. 31, 1928. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert; son, David Campbell; and brother, Elmer “Butch” L. Zander.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Marvin) Johnson of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Joe (Heather) Carpenter of Bismarck and Beth (Jason) LeSure of Springfield; and great-grandchildren, Bailey (Nick) Boland, Carissa Carpenter and Kayla and Layna LeSure.
Winifred was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She also enjoyed her long membership in Home Extension and the time she spent as a 4-H leader. She is remembered for her creativity, especially when working with young people. She also had a love for learning, particularly genealogy and her family lineage.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor James Blue. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville.
