Champaign — Winifred B. (Winnie) Mullins, 95, of Champaign passed away at 7:22 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at home.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Winnie was born March 4, 1925, in Stanton Township, the daughter of Roscoe and Maude Marie (Fancher) Baylor.
She is survived by her children, Jody Johnson of Marietta, Ga., and Jeff Mullins of Champaign; three grandchildren, Alex (Erin) Johnson, Andrew Johnson and Matthew (Izzy) Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Caden Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Cecil and Donald Baylor; and two sisters, Beulah Petty and Mary Elizabeth Baylor.
Winnie was a member of Stratford Park Bible Chapel, Champaign. She was active in Bible Study Fellowship, Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and the Champaign Junior League.
Winnie was a graduate of Parkland College and the University of Illinois. She was a gifted artist and worked as an R.N. at Mercy Hospital. She also loved to sing and enjoyed watching college basketball.