MAHOMET — Winifred V. Sanders, 97, of Mahomet passed away peacefully at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at her residence in Mahomet.
There will be a private graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Winifred was born March 29, 1923, in Champaign, a daughter of Royal and Alta (Baldwin) Schlorff. She married Kenneth Sanders, and he preceded her in death in 1975. Also preceding her in death are two sisters, Donna Short and Charlotte Lambdin.
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Andersen (Jack) of Champaign and Anthea Hanlin (Jim) of Heyworth; six grandchildren, Melissa Hebron, Craig Hanlin, Jeff Hanlin, Tim Hanlin, Jeanette Votava and Matthew Mullis; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, John K. Schlorff of Champaign.
Winifred owned and operated The Dietary Food Store in Champaign for over 50 years. She was a member of Altrusa International, served on the Salvation Army Board of Directors and had a passion for gardening.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Extension Education Foundation (In Memory of Winifred Sanders for the Idea Garden), 801 N. Country Fair Drive, Suite D, Champaign, IL 61821. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.