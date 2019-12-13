GARRETT, Ind. — Winnie Kay Gard, 75, of Garrett, Ind., passed away at home Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019).
She was born in Vincennes, Ind., on July 6, 1944, to Earl Hoh and his wife, Loretta (Talley) Hoh.
Winnie grew up in St. Francisville before advancing her education at Vincennes University. She moved to Champaign-Urbana in 1963 and began working for the USDA. Her hard work and dedication helped provide a better quality of life for innumerable rural Illinois families. She retired in 2001 after 38 years of service. She was a die-hard Illini fan and an avid crafter, but above all else, a very proud grandma. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Surviving family includes her son, Derek Gard; daughter-in-law, Lydia Gard; grandchildren, Logan, Isaiah, Simeon and Amaysa Gard; nieces and nephews, Sheila Hoh, Tony Hoh, Larry Mills, Janice Winschief, Kevin Gard and Nathan Gard; sister-in-love, Linda Mills; and brother-in-love, Gary Gard.
A funeral service for Winnie Kay Gard will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at St. Francisville Christian Church, St. Francisville. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, St. Francisville. Bobe’s Pizza will be enjoyed at the church following the interment.
Memorial contributions in Winnie’s memory will be sent to the University of Illinois Varsity “I” Fund to benefit Fighting Illini Athletics. Online condolences can be sent to the family at cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.