URBANA — Funeral services for Winton Solberg, who died July 10, 2019, at the age of 97, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., Champaign.
Solberg was born Jan. 11, 1922, in Aberdeen, S.D. An Army officer in combat in World War II, Solberg became a professor of history, including at the University of Illinois where he taught for three decades until his retirement. His full obituary ran in this space July 12, 2019.
An event celebrating his work at the University of Illinois will be held Friday, Oct. 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Levis Faculty Center, 919 W. Illinois St., Urbana.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions may be made to the charity of choice or the Winton U. Solberg Legacy Fund promoting historical teaching, research, and publication, at the University of Illinois (fund nr. 339593) University of Illinois Foundation, 1305 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801, or online at https://www.uif.uillinois.edu/Gifts/StartGiving.aspx.