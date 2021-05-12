URBANA — Woodson Edward (Ed) Mabry Jr., 73, of Urbana passed away Saturday (May 8, 2021).
He died at home after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Ed was born on Nov. 29, 1947, in Centralia. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Centralia High School. He went on to attend Kaskaskia Junior College and then the University of Illinois Pharmacy School in Chicago. There he earned his bachelor of science in pharmacy and a master’s degree, after which he did a hospital pharmacy residency. While he was attending the UI, he met the love of his life, JoLeen Vidic, and the two were married on Sept. 12, 1970, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pekin.
During his 41-year career, he spent the majority of his time serving as pharmacy director at the hospital now called OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. In his free time, Ed loved to travel to the beach with his family, attend his children's and grandchildren’s activities and spend time with extended family.
After he retired in 2014, Ed avidly volunteered with the Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) at the hospital. In addition, he volunteered at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church's food pantry.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Woodson Edward Mabry and Dolores (Hussman) Mabry.
Survivors include his wife, JoLeen; daughter, Jennifer, and son-in-law, Sterling George, of Bloomington, Ind.; son, Michael, and daughter-in-law, Missy Mabry, of Prosect Heights; grandchildren, Ryan, Jared, Nathan, Matthew, Graceleen and Mikayla; sister, Judy (Danny) Fark; sister, Sharon (Mike) Knolhoff; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Ed will be remembered for his love and pride of family.
A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to think of your favorite memory of Ed.