CHAMPAIGN — Wyley L. Dalton, 67, of Champaign died at 3:10 p.m. Saturday (May 30, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. There will be a graveside funeral service at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Wyley was born on Oct. 15, 1952, in Champaign, a son of Henry and Sylvia (Miller) Dalton. He married Kathy Craig on Aug. 10, 2002, at American Legion Post 24. She survives and resides in Champaign.
Other survivors include seven children, Jason Dalton (April), Chad Dalton (Brandy), Brandi Dalton, Jassem Holvani, Renda Galloway (Jake), Nichole Hardy (Jeremy) and Selena Lockett; four sisters, Becky Lou Burnett, Sylvia "Suzie" Tarter, Ura Louise Black and Gladys Marie Cafin; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both parents, three brothers, five nephews and one sister.
Wyley was known for many great things, but most of all held each one of us in a special place in his heart.
The Army veteran was an active member of American Legion Post 24 and Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 149.
