URBANA — Yingying Zhang, 27, went missing in Champaign on June 9, 2017.
Yingying was born in Jianyang District, Nanping City, Fujian Province, China, on Dec. 21, 1990. She studied at Jianyang No. 1 Middle School in 2006. In 2009, she was admitted to Zhongshan University with distinction, majoring in environmental science. In 2013, Yingying was recommended for admission to Peking University, pursuing a master's degree in environmental engineering, due to her outstanding performance as an undergrad. In 2016, Yingying visited the Institute of Botany at Chinese Academy of Sciences to work and study. In April 2017, Yingying came to the University of Illinois as a visiting scholar and participated in the research group while preparing for the Ph.D. program starting the following September. During the entire period of study, Yingying not only demonstrated strong research and learning abilities, but also her valuable spirit to delve and innovate.
Her interest were not limited to learning; she has a lot of hobbies, including singing, playing guitar, table tennis, reading, etc. She was also a considerate person and was always willing to give a helping hand when someone else was in need.
Such care was not limited to just family and friends around her; she was enthusiastic about various charity activities, including being a volunteer teacher in underprivileged areas.
She had a clear life plan and dreams - becoming a teacher at the university after finishing her Ph.D., contributing to scientific research and bringing knowledge and better education to more students.
We will hold an open memorial service for Yingying at First Baptist Church, Savoy, on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Zhang's name to go.illinois.edu/YingyingFund.