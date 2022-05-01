RANTOUL — Yolanda “Yo” Wease Hilber, 70, of Rantoul passed away peacefully Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by her daughters in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Yolanda was born Oct. 10, 1951, to Pete and Socorro “Cory” Alvarado in Ray, Ariz., which was relocated in 1958 due to a copper-mining operation.
Growing up an “Air Force Brat,” she enjoyed the rhythmic hum of jet engines overhead. Her time at Albrook Air Force Base in the Panama Canal Zone in the early 1960s was most memorable. With a twinkle in her eye, she shared stories of eating mangos and other fruit from exotic trees; friendly, fearless monkeys; endless swimming; and a beloved pet rat named Pinkie Eyes. She also spoke fondly of her time at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas (1964), Dover Air Force Base in Delaware (1965) and Kincheloe Air Force Base in Michigan (1968).
Yo moved to Rantoul in 1969 and graduated from Rantoul Township High School 1970. She chose Rantoul as her home for the remainder of her life, attending Parkland College and working at Econ-O-Mart, the Rantoul Press and Base Rec Supply.
She married Michael Leo Hilber at Chanute Air Force Base in 1973. Mike was quickly incorporated into Yo and Cory’s holiday tradition of making tamales. The couple hosted many tamale parties, sharing this craft with friends and family over the decades.
They had two daughters and three grandchildren that provided her with her proudest titles, Mom and Grandma. She was a kind, gentle, patient mother and quickly became an excellent caretaker and teacher. Taking these roles further, she became a CNA in 2000 and a certified teacher aid in 2002.
Once she became a grandmother, Yo recultivated her role as caregiver for her grandson, regardless of distance. She traversed the country to be with him in Salt Lake City, Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, and Santa Clarita, Calif. She shared her love for word searches and jigsaw puzzles with her grandson and was known to beat him at a game or two of Uno.
Yo exhibited warmth and pride toward her granddaughters, relishing every naptime and bottle snuggle in her arms. Her greatest love was her family, and she thoroughly enjoyed every moment she was able to spend with them.
Yolanda in preceded in death by her parents and leaves behind her husband, Michael Hilber; two daughters, Melinda (Bradley) Collins and Carina (Matthew) Gill; three grandchildren, Declan, Ellie and Amelia; and a grandpup, Reyna.
A memorial service to celebrate Yo’s life will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Champaign County. Memories may be shared at yolanda-wease-hilber.forevermissed.com.