Yuri Didenko Apr 18, 2021 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVOY — Yuri Didenko, 68, of Savoy died at 11:41 p.m. Friday (April 16, 2021) in Savoy. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Sunset Funeral Home, 710 N. Neil St., C. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers