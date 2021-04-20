SAVOY — Yuri T. Didenko, Ph.D., 68, passed away on Friday (April 16, 2021) at home in Savoy, surrounded by his loving wife, Nataliya, and children, Aleksey, Ksenia and Pavel.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1953, in Korsakov, Russia, to Trofim and Nadezhda Didenko.
Yuri grew up in Kropotkin, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. He received his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. (in 1985) from Lomonosov Moscow State University. He became head of the Acoustic and Hydrodynamics Cavitation Laboratory, Pacific Oceanological Institute, Russian Academy of Sciences, Vladivostok. As the Soviet Union collapsed, Yuri emigrated to the U.S. and worked from 1995 to 2005 at the University of Illinois in the Department of Chemistry. His research on sonoluminescence and sonochemistry (the production of light or chemistry from liquids irradiated with high-intensity ultrasound) was extraordinarily successful with 40 scientific publications, including three in the prestigious journal Nature. Yuri was also co-inventor on three fundamental patents using aerosol methods for the synthesis of nanoparticles. These patents led Yuri to create the successful company UT Dots, Inc., in 2005, located first in the EnterpriseWorks building at the UIUC Research Park and currently in west Champaign. There, Yuri pioneered the commercial production of conductive silver and gold nanoparticle inks for direct ink-jet printing of electronics.
Yuri married Natalia Ovsyannikova in 1999 in Moscow, Russia. They were happily married for 22 years. Yuri was a loving and faithful husband and a caring father; he was the center of the family life. Yuri was understanding, supportive and forgiving in every life situation. He was a responsible, reliable and hardworking person. Yuri demonstrated endless will for life by fighting his illness with courage, grace and dignity. Yuri was a great friend; he touched and enriched all our lives in so many different ways. He was life-loving, smart, wise and fun to be around. Yuri inspired us to be our best, and we will remember him for his wide smile, optimism and kindness. We miss him.