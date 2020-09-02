CHAMPAIGN — Yvonne C. Maier, 82, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 5, 1938, in Champaign, daughter of Frank and Helen Reinhart Warmbier, the fourth of six children. She married Lewis “Louie” Maier of Thomasboro on Sept. 10, 1960, at Holy Cross Church in Champaign. He survives.
Surviving are her children, Michele Crump of Bloomington, Luanne McDonough of Simsbury, Conn., and Linda Maier of Urbana; four grandchildren, Natalie and Kate McDonough and Jarett and Matthew Crump; two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Norah Crump; brother, Ken Warmbier (Diana) of Sarasota, Fla.; sisters, Rita Soff of Seminole, Fla., Phyllis McGovern of Chicago; and sister-in-law, Judy Warmbier of Mahomet.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John and Jerry.
Yvonne graduated from Champaign High School in 1956. After high school she attended United Airlines school for travel agents in Chicago. She was a travel consultant for nearly 30 years. After retirement, she and her husband loved venturing to their favorite vacation spots, especially Aruba.
She loved spending time with her family. Christmas was always her favorite celebration and autumn her favorite season.
Yvonne enjoyed her high school girls' luncheon every month and her Red Hat group. She loved an exciting game of cards, especially euchre and gin rummy, and always enjoyed live theater.
She never knew a stranger — she had a heart of gold and was always so full of life and lit up the room with her infectious smile.
Yvonne was a devoted member of St. Matthew Catholic Church for almost 50 years.
Her greatest love was her dear husband. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10. Her greatest joy was their children and grandchildren and their families.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Visitation will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Dr. West, Savoy.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Dr., Champaign, with Father Pica officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Champaign.
Due to Covid guidelines, masks will be required for the walk-through visitation and funeral Mass.
Condolence may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.