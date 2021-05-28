BUCKLEY — Yvonne Dorothea (Garrelts) Price, 83, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Willow River Dementia Unit at High Plains Retirement Village, Lakin, Kan.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Loda, the daughter of Henry and Viola (Hartke) Garrelts. She graduated from Buckley High School in 1956. She married Emory M. Price on Dec. 15, 1957, in Buckley. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2005. She lived in Memphis, Tenn., Yellville, Ark., and Baldwin City, Kan., before moving to western Kansas in 2005.
She is survived by two daughters, Renee (Dail) Blake of Prairie Village, Kan., and Rhonda Levens of Herington, Kan.; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Zach) Hannon, Justin Blake and Allison Levens; two great-grandchildren, Harper Hannon and Charlie Hannon; one sister, Karen Garrelts of Gainesville, Fla.; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Viola Garrelts; husband, Emory; a son, Dale; three brothers, Robert “Bob” Garrelts, Lonnie “Spider” Garrelts and Ronald “Butch” Garrelts; and one sister, Joan (Garrelts) Burklund.
Yvonne was a homemaker and worked at IBM facilities in Flippin, Ark., and as a custodian at the University of Kansas before her retirement in 1987. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo and board games, working on word searches and puzzles, as well as watching Western movies. In her earlier years, she enjoyed working on the family farm and gardening and had a love for animals, especially cats.
The family suggests memorials to Baldwin City Public Library, Baldwin City, sent in care of Fellers Funeral Home LLC, P.O. Box 1253, Syracuse, KS 67878.