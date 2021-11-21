TUSCOLA — Zachary Ryan Penny, 36, of Danville, formerly of Tuscola, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Private military graveside services will be held in Danville National Cemetery, Danville.
Zach was born June 12, 1985, in Urbana, the son of Wayne R. Penny and Anna K. (Shannon) Penny.
Survivors include his daughter, Adaleigh Penny; his girlfriend, Cassie Hutchins; his father, Wayne (Stacey) Penny; two sisters, Casey (Lindsey) Beyers-Penny and Meagan Penny; his nephew, Spencer Rashid; and three stepbrothers, Justin Barr, Jerad (Cassie) Barr and Jacob Barr.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Zach served his country as a U.S. Army Ranger. He worked as a plumber at Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville. He loved spending time with his daughter and working out. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.