HOMER — Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Born 18 weeks early, at 2:39 p.m. June 26, 2019, Zaelyn Joseph Zellers weighed 1 lb. 5.7 oz. He died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. In those 21 days, he touched many hearts and is loved by so many.
Zaelyn is survived by his mother and father, Deena and Michael Zellers; his brother, DaKarai Hill; his maternal grandparents, Scott Brian and Lori and Tom Little; his paternal grandparents, Sheila and Jeff Zellers; his maternal great-grandparents, Ruth and Paul Murphy and June and John Little; his paternal great-grandparents, Patricia Lowery and Kay and Dick Zellers; aunts and uncles, Amanda Brian, Austin Brian, Malinda and Dan Reed, Ashley Zellers, Anthony Medrano, Rich Little and Tayler Garrett; and eight cousins, Eli, Isaiah, Jacy, Keegan, Kyler, Miaya, Makye and Zander.
A life so beautiful deserves a special celebration.
Michael and Deena would like to invite family and friends to celebrate the life of Zaelyn on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Homer Community Building, 500 E. Second St., Homer, IL 61849. There will be a balloon and butterfly release at 2:39 p.m.
Should you choose to send donations, in lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be sent to any Longview Bank location. Please make checks payable to: Benefit for Zaelyn Zellers c/o Deena or Michael Zellers.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to 202 W. Crittenden St., Homer, IL 61849.