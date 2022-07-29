COWDEN — Zeke Daniel McKinney, 44, of Cowden, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday (July 25, 2022) at home.
Zeke was born on March 9, 1978, in Urbana, the son of Jack McKinney and Carolyn Sue (Frerichs) McKinney. He owned and operated McKinney Landscaping in Seymour, Tenn. Zeke enjoyed time spent with his loved ones.
Surviving are his parents, Carolyn Sue McKinney of Cowden and Jack (Carolyn Faye) McKinney of Seymour; grandparents, Jo Ann Severns of Cowden and Harris (Marge) McKinney of Urbana; son, Tristen McKinney of Sevierville, Tenn.; brothers, Troy (Sabrina) McKinney of Kodak, Tenn., and Travis McKinney of Sevierville; sister, Crystal Sexton of Seymour; and one niece, one nephew and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Severns.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden, with Pastor Nate Harper officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services. A private family burial will take place in Holly Hills Memorial Park, Knoxville, Tenn. Lockart-Green Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Zeke’s honor at lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.