URBANA — Zelda Will Riddle, 80, was born July 27, 1940, to Thomas Jefferson Riddle Sr. and Mary Hellen Burnette-Riddle in Aberdeen, Miss., nicknamed Peaches by her family.
Zelda truly surrendered her life to the Lord at 11 at Free Grace Baptist Church in Aberdeen, under the leadership of Pastor Heard.
Her early childhood education took place in Aberdeen. She graduated from Vine Street High School at the age of 16. She completed early-childhood courses at Parkland College and some computer and math courses at Urbana Adult Education.
Zelda moved to Champaign in 1960 with her aunt, Estelle (TT) Davis. She met Willie Columbus McMillion from Burnt Corn, Ala. On Jan. 13, 1961, Willie (Brother) and Zelda (Zeek) were married and five children were born in this union, Lorenzo McMillion, Linda McMillion (both of Champaign), Brenda (Billie Joe) Nash of Urbana, King R. McMillion Sr. of Birmingham, Ala., and Larry (Kasandra) McMillion Greenfield, Ind., and a bonus daughter, Sharon (Anthony) Thomas of Pensacola, Fla.
Zelda attended Pilgrim M.B. Church when she first came to Illinois and later was a longtime member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Ed Jackson and lastly Pastor Danny (Carolyn) Jenkins.
Mother McMillion was a faithful and active servant until her health limited her. Serving as a Sunday school teacher and in the culinary department for over 45 years, Usher’s Board for 20 years, the Mother’s Board for 15 years and serving people in need and feeding the community over 60 years.
Zelda was employed with Champaign County Head Start as a cook, Urbana School District 116 as a community worker/teacher's aide and the University of Illinois in various capacities; retiring in 2004 after 22 years of service.
Volunteer services include precinct judge since 1979, Order of Eastern Star, Chapter No. 3 Rose of Sharon and volunteering at her children’s schools assisting with school activities, library coordinator, publicity chairman, room mother and working concession stands when her sons played sports. In 2013, the National Council of Negro Women awarded her the Living Legends Award on Mother’s Day.
Mother Zelda McMillion-Bell departed this life on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Willie C. McMillion; a sister, Willie Donald; and four brothers, Thomas Jefferson (Jeff) Riddle Jr., Richard Edward (Bob) Riddle, Wiley (Jake) Howard and Nathaniel (Duck) Usher.
In addition to her six children, Mother McMillion leaves to cherish her memories seven siblings, Ida (John) Harris, Shirley (Robert) Mock, Teresa Riddle, Dora McMillion, Diana (Robert) Sallee, Gwen (Vernon) Sterling and Arthell Riddle; eight grandchildren, Lateadra Baldwin, Shamar McMillion, Tavish McDonald, Audra McMillion, Quincy (Latarika) McMillion, Jalysa McMillion, TaShaka McMillion and Randy McMillion Jr.; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grands; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Funeral services (limited to family and those on program) will be at noon Friday, Feb. 26, at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, 501 Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. Way, Champaign. Visitation for the community and friends will commence an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Garden, Urbana.
Final arrangements entrusted to Perry’s Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign.